Re: DeFazio acquires money for our ports. I'm glad Coos Bay acquired almost $7 million. I hope that it's not to just benefit the LNG gas pipeline and export facility ... the one that we voted out twice and crosses two fault lines. The same one that provides no product to the local citizens; It will however make China, India, and other countries quite happy.
Maybe Bandon will feel kind and repair the fishing dock at Sturdivant Park in Coquille. We have a very nice dock for the local citizens to fish on, but for the past three years the dock has been off limits for fisherman. Literally, there is no way to get to it, as the steps and ramp to it have been removed. We really didn't need the River Walk, although I'm sure it helped the homeless get access to the river and to their campsites along the river.
The fishing dock is under Bandon's jurisdiction apparently. It would be refreshing to see some of Coquille's tax dollars used to the betterment of Coquille residents and visitors to the area. If we can afford to make an estuary, or swamp, a brick walk way, and a city sign, we should be able to at least plan the repair of our local fishing access. Coquille is truly a beautiful place. A great place to live and raise a family. Their government is like many others, however, and that swamp could use some draining. Good luck with that, and if that ever happens, we must rely on Bandon's mercy to fix our river access. Who knows, maybe mighty DeFazio can help or knows someone "as he is the top Democrat on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee." It could happen.
Terry Bernhardt
Coquille