Please take the time to look up and study the "New Way Forward Act" HR5383 currently being proposed by 44 Democrat Representatives, including Oregon's own Earl Blumenauer, who is also running for re-election this year. This bill will make it much more difficult to deport immigrants that have committed certain crimes, including lower level drug crimes, forging passports, and certain felonies are to be reclassified as having to be at least a five-year sentence. It redefines an aggravated felony, and removes drug crimes and drug use of illegal aliens from being deported.
It would also give old crimes a pass, creates a right to "come home," allowing aliens who were deported on or before April 24, 1996, to come back, at government tax payer expense, for new hearings, tying up our court system even further. These are only a few of the many new provisions that are being proposed to add more rights for illegal criminal aliens that are in our country.
I think Representative Blumenauer owes his constituents in Oregon an explanation as to his reason in joining AOC and the "Squad" in this endeavor.
Lona Yeiter
Coquille
