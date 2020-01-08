I am a student at Cascade Christian School, and I am writing a report on the state of Oregon.
We are responsible for gathering as much information as we can about your state. If any of your readers would like to help me by sending any pictures, postcards, used license plates, facts, products, etc. from your state, it would be greatly appreciated!
Cascade Christian School, 601 Ninth Ave., SE, Puyallup, Wash., 98372.
Thank you very much.
Fifth grader at Cascade Christian School
Puyallup, Wash.