I am writing in response to the opinion letter of John Stossel, “Climate Myths”. Mr. Stossel writes to challenge the idea of having 12 years to address carbon emissions, in the context of climate change. The viewpoint is not that climate change itself isn't occurring, but that it's not important enough to disrupt the convenience of a fossil fuel-based economy and lifestyle. I share Mr. Stossel's conviction that people are resilient and creative, particularly when faced with challenges. However, I find his dismissal of the need for urgent action lacking.
Mr. Stossel asks for an explanation to motivate the idea of 12 years remaining for effective action.
I'm sure that Mr. Stossel has encountered the evidence that further warming will enhance the release of methane from the permafrost of the arctic. The physical requirements to further that release are well understood — after all, individual scientists have studied the properties of methane extensively, as they have studied other aspects of science related to extracting crude oil from the earth. Methane is also known to exist in solid form in cold-water ocean seabeds.
The carbon cycle is out of balance. The continued changes in atmospheric composition, and the warming of atmosphere, oceans and land, will greatly increase the release of carbon into the atmosphere.
The 12 year argument is akin to recognizing the need to stop a moving car on the highway. There is time required between recognizing the need to stop, and bringing the car to a stop. The details of the analysis about climate change are rightly open to discussion. The need to take our collective foot off of the gas is not.
Emile Dragowsky
Cleveland Heights, Ohio