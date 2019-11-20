For many years I have read (World Cuisine and News Editor Ron Jackimowicz's) restaurant reviews in The World. From your food choices, it is clear that your favorite food in the whole world is a bacon cheeseburger. Every week you, or your eating companion, order a bacon cheeseburger or, if the restaurant does not offer one, the closet thing to it. For the past three weeks you have featured a very large and gooey bacon cheeseburgers.
For me personally, this is a problem. I am allergic to one the proteins in milk. If I eat cheese, I end up in the hospital. I can eat bacon, but I choose not to. Bacon contains too much salt and too much fat. It also contains nitrites, which are not good for you at all. Yes, bacon tastes good because of all that salt and fat, but I choose not to eat it.
Taking a larger view, these are thousands and thousands of restaurant dishes in this world that taste just wonderful but do not contain bacon or cheese. All of these are not available in Coos County, but hundreds of them are. I think you reading public would like to hear about some of them. I know I would. I think your culinary horizons would be broadened if your tried some. Yeong's, the restaurant you most recently reviewed and which I have eaten at on occasion, has some great burgers that contain neither bacon nor cheese. I think Yeong's and your readers would like to hear about them, too.
William Movius
Coquille
(Editor's note: Ron Jackimowicz and partner in food crime World Sports Editor John Gunther are currently featuring burgers offered in food establishments in the Coos Bay/North Bend area. They enjoy many other types of foods that have been featured on the Cuisine pages. However, Mr. Movius' suggestions for broadening their culinary horizons are duly noted.)