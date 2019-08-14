The op-ed by Ms. Harrop “Economy not so rosy for the middle class” paints a picture of an oppressed middle class burdened with rising debt because “prices for things ... impossible to obtain without borrowing.”
Then she cites purchases like borrowing for vacations, restaurant dining, and new vehicle purchases, because, as she states with regard to the vehicles, “Many Americans feel they must have an SUV or a truck.” I loved the articulate line, “Homeowners are increasingly tapping their equity for cash to buy stuff” which unfortunately is often true.
Stop the victimization of the middle class and start emphasizing that the issue simply is far too many families are living way outside their income through poor decisions often brought upon by themselves. Their greed, belief in entitlement, and vanity in keeping up a disguised social class will eventually be their downfall. It is simply financial foolishness to borrow for vacations, dining out and new vehicles, especially when those purchases end up compounding the individual growing credit card debt. Having provided for a family of five, much of the time on a single income in the lower to middle class, the key is financial discipline, creative solutions, a well-defined budget, and working together so all the family is on board.
The middle class can and should enjoy the booming economy by investing wisely and aggressively in their retirement over the longest period of time possible. Position yourself financially so that when finances become an issue, and they will, you are in a much better position to address it.
The closing remarks of the article recognize the risk of piling on more debt, and in the end to expect anger and pain, but those emotions should be directed to the appropriate place — oneself.
Steve Andringa
North Bend