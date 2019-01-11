Does someone love something or does one love what something is about? Do you love Coquille Point National Wildlife Refuge (the Oregon Islands) or do you love what it is about?
Coquille Point is about the natural world, and commercial development within 100 feet of the refuge does not enhance the refuge even if the developer were to use approved landscaping, shielded exterior lighting, and noise minimization in their design. Commercial development can not possibly enhance the refuge because it celebrates capitalism and not the natural world.
If you want to help stop the commercial development being proposed adjacent to the refuge, please let the Bandon City Planners and Council members know by writing a short email or letter. The statutes key to stopping this development are the Bandon Comprehensive Plan (page 12) and Bandon Municipal Code 17.92.040. All permits related to the proposed Bandon Beach Hotel should be denied.
Karen Donaldson
Bandon