As a disabled retired veteran, I've represented the Roseburg VA Mental Health as a mental health ambassador for 15 years. I've assisted many Coos/Curry veterans with their concerns dealing with the procedures of many departments of the National VA Health. Many were successful with their concern/claims.
Was it easy, Hell no! Because each individual and/or department have and change their procedures (seems like hourly) It depends who you get on the line.
My advice to all old and new veterans is keep all contact records and their outcomes until you have finished your "mission(s)" and/or goals. Tell the truth, stand on those truths, and take those truths to the highest office/department. A truthful person, with a valid concern can start with your congressional representative, local veterans organization (NPO), but once you started, stay the course, use all media, legal means to achieve your righteous benefitable medical goals. It is up to the individual to follow up and deal with their own claims. If you get stopped along the way, seek help!
That brings myself to the letter to the editor: Even being familiar with the VA systems, I'm being stonewalled by the system that I'm trying to help others navigate. My concern deals with: "What Is the Next Step ... ?"
I will proceed with my inquiry via social media, Rep. Peter DeFazio, local VA representatives.
Attention all Coos County veterans: There will be a town hall VA Hospital meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, in the Myrtle Room of the Coos Bay Library. Be there or be left out. All invited — families or vets, plus our county reps. I would like U.S. Congressman Peter DeFazio to attend.
Gene Landrum
Coos Bay