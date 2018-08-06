I am responding to the letter from Judy Snyder in The World newspaper today, and to all others that feel the same way that Judy does.
I have observed Bill Lucero for a number of years and have also tried to communicate with him in regards to students that are being harassed, bullied and intimidated by certain students and instructors at the NBHS. I found that if one was complaining about a coach, a star athlete or similar ... Bill Lucero would turn the situation around and make the person being bullied the guilty person ... like it was all their fault or in their head! If you are a star athlete, a person of wealth, a business owner or someone that met his qualifications or stature ... you were treated with respect and dignity. If you were anything below that in his eyes, you were the guilty one.
So no wonder all of the business owners, other instructors, and other admin people believe in his kind of "integrity" ... you have never seen the side of him that people of any less importance see. I, too, hope that these people will come forward — write letters to the superintendent or the school board and let them know this side of him that so many people are missing! His "demotion" is a joke! With a pay increase and being able to harass more students at a different level, is not punishment enough for him. He shouldn't be allowed to interact with students period!
The World newspaper hit it right on the head with the editorial they presented last week! It was a great article and spoke the truth from the underdogs and all that have seen this side of him! Thank you The World newspaper for that "spot on" article!
Please write your letters people ... we must not let this person back in our school system to hurt anyone else. I don't want to have to listen to these poor underdog students that are being bullied or chastised to the point of wanting to end their lives! Stand up for these students ... they are worthy of our support for them. They need our help so please come forward and help them! I thank you in advance!
Sharon Bessey
Coos Bay