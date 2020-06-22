FINALLY!!! I am starting to NOT be ashamed of being a ... white American. I am so encouraged by whomever it has been, to organize the protests in our small community...and we had a good turnout! It gives me HOPE!
In 1969, when the STONEWALL Riots were happening in New York City, I had just graduated from high school, was pursuing a nursing career at a local college, and was really just beginning to understand how the world works. For those of you that may not be aware, this was the first riot, by gay people and others, that lasted 6 days in New York City, in response to the continual harassment, BY THE POLICE DEPARTMENT. People were sometimes arrested, but ALWAYS, had their money taken, by the officers. Back in the day, the mafia was paying the police department, $1,200 a month, just to keep the bar open. Remember, in 1969 it was a CRIME to be gay. Actually, really a crime. No one knows for sure, what part of that rebellion, rocked this movement onto a national stage, but it has been on that stage, ever since. We are coming up on the 50 year anniversary of that riot, and since the advent of both social media and cell phones with cameras, these events will be shown to the entire world. From now on.
When the "Liar in Chief" took office, he began his daily barrage of lies and misinformation, that has kept the American public confused, and many times in dis-belief. I, to this day, cannot understand how that orange idiot got past making fun of the disabled reporter, in front of the world. Our basic decency is being tested. Right now!
I am a 70 year old white woman, that has lived a life of white privilege, and up until a decade ago, never even realized it. It is so deeply ingrained in our culture, if you are not a person of color, it rarely even surfaces. The fact that millions of white Americans, indeed, the entire world, WATCHED as George Floyd died on that street. We have got to stand up and be counted. VOTE!!!!!!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In