Conspiracies are ruining the lives of innocent people world-wide, that much is nothing new; it's when you "know it from inside their delusions" and see them not ever change after 18 years since first meeting, seeing others that one Conspiracy Theorist has so negatively affected, I have grave concerns with the Mental Health of our Nation, after reviewing News from Fox's own Greg Gutfeld two evenings ago on January 9, I am more than outraged, way beyond furious that Truth in Journalism has gone completely by the wayside, where these newer "forums" are concerned. How they are allowed to continue to mislead people about the 2020 Election should be CRIMINAL. Trump Lost.
Corinne Bell
Port Orford
