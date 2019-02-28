If Jordan Cove is built, public safety funding from its revenue should be a high priority. However the proposed plan to distribute Jordan Cove revenue drastically under funds law enforcement. Street repairs in Coos Bay and North Bend should also be a priority for Jordan Cove funds. However, the proposed spending plan doesn't fund any street repairs in these cities. Taxpayers relief from things like the Coos Bay School Bond should also be a spending priority. However this is not a priority under the proposed spending plan.
The Community Enhancement Plan was formed to distribute Jordan Cove revenue. The members of the enhancement plan are the Port of Coos Bay, county government and the cities of North Bend and Coos Bay. Unfortunately, these four local governments seem to be out of touch with the needs of their taxpayers and residents.
Philip Thompson
Coos Bay