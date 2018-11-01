My vote for State Senate will be cast for Shannon Souza. Her opponent is largely funded by corporations and PACs, while Shannon is building strong support in the form of small contributions from individuals like me. Which candidate do you think is more likely to work for us, and who'll support corporate interests at our expense? The answer is clear.
Shannon Souza is a business owner, engineer, has an extensive community service background (see electshannonsouza.org) and she's ready to work across the aisle. At a recent voter forum in Gold Beach, she and David Brock Smith were complimentary toward each other and said they can work together in Salem for the good of us all. Smith already has an impressive across-the-aisle record of working with Senator Merkley to resolve our SOD problem.
I'm an unaffiliated voter who dislikes that rampant and intractable partisanship may prevent some from voting for a candidate from "the other side" so they shirk their civic duty. Rather than not vote because you think the best candidate is from the other side, lets take the high road and recognize that smart people compromise and respect sensible opinions regardless of who's they are. The best choice for all of us is a bipartisan vote for David Brock Smith and Shannon Souza. Working together, these two can represent us well. I am one voter who will split my ticket and vote for David Brock Smith and Shannon Souza. It needs to start somewhere. Let's show the way!
Susan Shampo
Brookings