Wow, Mr. Nagy, so sorry to upset you, but I didn't say, "Get the mood of the people." I said, "Show the mood of the people." I was just making an observation, but you are really upset.
I said nothing about President Trump, the Democratic Party, the World Cup Soccer Match or the Jordan Cove Project.
I am also a Christian receiving "virtue and happiness" from my Lord. I was only making MY observation of how The World was running their newspaper.
Very sorry that my letter got you so riled.
Joyce Clark
Coos Bay
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In