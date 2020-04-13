Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Wow, Mr. Nagy, so sorry to upset you, but I didn't say, "Get the mood of the people." I said, "Show the mood of the people." I was just making an observation, but you are really upset.

I said nothing about President Trump, the Democratic Party, the World Cup Soccer Match or the Jordan Cove Project. 

I am also a Christian receiving "virtue and happiness" from my Lord. I was only making MY observation of how The World was running their newspaper. 

Very sorry that my letter got you so riled.

 

Joyce Clark

Coos Bay

