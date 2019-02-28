What's the matter with the V.A. in North Bend? Why can't they keep a doctor? When the clinic was in Bandon, there were three doctors on duty. Is there too much work or is the greed factor involved here, not enough money? I am told they don't want to hire the Coos Bay, North Bend area because of the LNG pipeline or what? U.S. veterans deserve better than what we're getting.
Thursday the seventh I talked to a doctor in Boise, Idaho. I got very little satisfaction from that encounter. The nurses and other employees are trying to take up the slack were they can but with no doctor it's a hard situation.
I imagine others feel the same way I do. I am 89 years old and I have problems. Something needs to be done.
Robert A. Young
Coquille