I had early morning court business at the NB annex, arrived seven minutes early to be admitted by 8 a.m.
The door was not unlocked until 18 minutes after 8. A clerk from the court office was called from outside the front door letting her know the doors were still locked. We were told county personnel were responsible for unlocking the doors. It was another three minutes before the court clerk arrived with a key and we were admitted.
This should not be treated as an oversight. It made me late for my work in Bandon. Taxes from my paycheck support the county personnel's PERS and benefits. Inconsiderate to keep everyone waiting. Someone not doing their job.
Monica Landon
Bandon