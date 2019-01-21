You can always tell when the anti panties are in a wad. Cause all of a sudden there's a flurry of letters to the editor concerning Jordan Cove. Complete with mile wide fireballs and other special effects designed to dazzle the mind's eye of the readers.
Some of you are possessed with fear. Because that's what the anti side peddles. But near as I understand things, people still vote with their pocketbooks. Not that you really get to vote on Jordan Cove. But your input is weighed.
It's a state-of-the-art modern facility. But when the big one hits, it's going to be destroyed along with everything else for miles in each direction. That much is certain. In comparison to a mega-quake and mega-tsunami, Jordan Cove isn't even a firecracker. You antis already understand the risks of living where we do. But you live here anyway. Knowing that any moment, it could all go away.
If you get your way, the only people left in this area will be retirees and people too poor to go anywhere else. And the tax bill for all of it falls upon the local citizens. I prefer we move into the 21st century, and put that financial burden upon big business attracted to one of the best natural harbors on the West Coast.
Sorry. But timber and fishing and birdwatchers don't pay the bills ...
Dan Collins
Charleston