We all have different experiences which shape our perspective of complex issues, so it is important to rely on data to paint an objective picture.
A recent World article about the Devereaux Center did a great job bringing data into the conversation of homelessness. The article, however, made me wonder how a siloed approach to data collection may also contribute to a skewed perspective. For example, the Devereaux Center reports 68 “new homeless” individuals in 30 days. The article does not say what percentage of the folks are newly homeless, new to the Devereaux Center or new to the area. However, most of the community comments I have read regarding the article are in response to the director’s comment about new homeless folks coming from outside the state.
Data from Oregon Coast Community Action (ORCCA) shows that this is not the case for most of the homeless in our area. The Coos County 2019 Homeless Point in Time Count shows 42% of the homeless folks surveyed had been in Coos County for 10+ years.
This is an example of how we, as social service agencies, should be doing a better job bringing our data together to paint a more complete picture of our community. A clear picture is essential in addressing the issue of homelessness and effectively helping one of our most vulnerable populations.
Where do we go from here?
Coordinated Entry is a tool that communities utilize to reduce barriers to services as well as to create a platform for data sharing. For Coordinated Entry, homeless service providers collaborate to create a system of “no wrong door” for folks experiencing homelessness. For example, folks accessing resources at the Devereaux Center could be automatically screened for ORCCA services. The system would also collect data from each of the participating agencies so that a more complete picture of our homeless community can be assessed.
Creating a cross-agency system is complicated but there is motivation and momentum in both Coos and Curry counties.
Maggie Bartholomew
Director of Program Development and Integration
Oregon Coast Community Action
Coos Bay