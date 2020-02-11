As you may already know, the Egyptian Theatre, along with the Coos Bay Downtown Association, sponsors the movie “Elf” right after Thanksgiving. Banner Bank and South Coast Family Dentistry were also sponsors in 2019. That event has grown each year so that now we have two showings with Santa and one without him (because he is busy, you know).
And what fun participants have! Folks come in with bags of socks and many head to the balcony where it is more fun to throw those “snowballs” during the snowball fight scene. If you haven’t been to see “Elf” at the Egyptian, mark your calendars now for next year — the Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving. The only admission is new, rolled up socks for the snowball fight. While most are white, some are not and we often find them in the theater months after the event so they are saved for the next year.
What you may not know is how many socks are collected and how many agencies are helped by that event. You also may not know that the Soroptomists take delivery of the socks after the shows and wash them all! Even more amazing — they pair them up again and deliver them to some 26 agencies throughout the county including schools, churches, organizations that help the homeless and other worthwhile charities. They just finished making their deliveries this past weekend.
In 2014, the first year we held this event, 925 pairs of socks were collected. In 2015 that figure jumped to 2,024 pairs. It’s grown steadily since then with this year’s collection topping out at 3,554 pairs of socks, a pair of gloves and one hat.
This year, we didn’t receive as many children’s socks as usual so please keep the little ones in mind for next year. Also, the Soroptomist’s have 77 pairs of men’s socks without a home so if you know of an organization that could use the men’s socks, please let Kara at the Egyptian know and she will pass it on.
The ETPA would like to thank the community for supporting this worthwhile event these last years with a special thanks to the members of the Soroptomists for all your work washing and distributing the socks. We look forward to working with you again and making this an even bigger event. Let’s break 4,000 pairs in 2020!
June Willoughby
Coos Bay