Social Security is and has been a pyramid scheme from the beginning. The money collected each payday from employees and employers is used to pay current benefits. Due to mismanagement years ago it was decided to tax, as ordinary income, a portion of some folks Social Security benefits, as much as 85% of the benefits in some cases. While at the same time there have been a year or two when there was no increase in benefits because what seniors purchase is in a “different basket” when inflation was factored.
As far as SNAP cards go I have witnessed unethical behavior a number of times. With a charity one is given the food and they presumably take it home. They well may trade it for items that aren’t food but most all charities have a good knowledge of the people they serve. My charitable giving is done here at the local level; my money doesn’t go to Portland or some distant place. Where does Mr. Z. contribute?
As to “basic research” Mr. Z. I’m sure is aware that the bulk of it is done by universities, and large companies. Sure, research done is allowed a tax break but I find it hard to believe that Microsoft, Apple, et al got their start from only big government.
History tells us that the interstate highway system was developed and financed by big government as a means to transport military armament, troops, and supplies quickly from coast to coast. The example followed was the German Autobahn as seen by President Eisenhower during WW II. Not absolutely as a benefit to big business.
You have free articles remaining.
After all my many years, I still believe that the United States of America offers more choices to our citizens than any other country in the world regardless of color. Barrack Obama, Ben Carson, Cory Bucker, members of “The Squad” all come to mind. Yes, some future choices are limited by poor choices made by the parents of our youth but with effort and hard work it’s possible for our youth to overcome that here.
I do care about my country and I do not want to see it become another example of socialism failure where government controls where we live (public housing back east), what college we can attend (free college), what field of study we pursue, where we go to work, how much we will be paid (not based on ones ability), and long wait times for medical treatment as in Canada or England.
Jim Jochum
North Bend