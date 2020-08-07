COVID-19 has upended our lives in ways we never could have imagined. The impact of this public health crisis, and the related economic crisis, is also poised to last longer than any of us could have expected. And just as families along the south coast and across the state are struggling, we know that public and private sector employers have also been devastated by this pandemic.
As businesses begin to reopen, they are implementing safety measures to comply with the state’s guidelines and rules to protect their employees, customers and communities. But even if they follow every detail of these regulations, that doesn’t mean the risk of someone contracting COVID-19 is zero. And that doesn’t mean these actions protect them from someone saying they didn’t go far enough or that they went too far, when they were simply following the state’s rules.
Businesses, schools, local governments, nonprofits and other entities are still vulnerable to crippling and unfair lawsuits, even if they take every step possible to enact the health and safety requirements outlined by the state.
Our communities along the South Coast are anchored by small businesses, many of which are family businesses that have served our communities for generations. These small businesses cannot afford to defend themselves from opportunistic lawsuits when they have done everything possible to follow the state’s guidelines and keep their workers and customers safe. Even a single lawsuit would cripple these businesses that are already struggling to keep their doors open.
A coalition of over 50 business associations, schools, local governments and nonprofits has asked the Legislature to pass limited COVID-19 liability protections for entities that are following the state’s guidelines when they convene for the Aug. 10 special session. This is an issue that impacts Oregonians across the state and has bipartisan support from Legislators, public and private employers, school districts and other entities across Oregon’s 36 counties.
We know businesses in our own communities are afraid to reopen their doors because the threat of costly lawsuits is so significant. We must protect these businesses, allowing them to safely get people back to work, restart our local economies and eventually return to the vibrant community we once were. Please join us in asking the Legislature to pass COVID-19 liability protection that is limited in scope and limited in duration when they convene in Salem on Aug. 10.
Bettina Hannigan
Florence
