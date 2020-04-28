Corona virus is an extremely dangerous disease. Its death rate for people who get it is 10 times the death rate for people who get the flu. It is no more like the flu than food poisoning is like bad gas.
Corona virus is also extraordinarily contagious. Its incredibly small size allows it to float in the air for an hour or longer. A person walking through an undetectable cloud of the virus can be unknowingly infected and unintentionally spread the virus to other people, including their own family and friends, by simply talking to them and laughing with them. They can unknowingly leave the virus on a handle or a bag or any surface they encounter and the virus will linger there for hours or days and be ready to attach itself to anyone's hand that touches it and from there into its new host.
At present, there is not a reliable treatment for those infected. There is no viable vaccine. There is an ongoing fantastic world wide effort to understand and solve the problems that this virus is bringing to all of humanity. There is a truly worldwide joint scientific effort working on this.
At present, the only thing science says we can do now is stop its spread, limit the number of people who provide the virus with an opportunity to continue reproducing itself and spreading. This is where the stay at home, shelter in place, wear masks and gloves, keep physical distances at 6 feet comes in.
Everywhere that the stay at home has been implemented, spread of the disease has been significantly slowed down. EVERYWHERE. This is what the science has predicted and it has proven to be effective in controlling the spread of this disease.
People who do not understand or believe the fact based science about this are helping the virus to continue to spread and bring along with it the suffering and death that it creates. If it was just themselves that were affected by this, well they can choose who in their family or friends they won't mind losing. But their decision to ignore the truth about what is happening is endangering my family and friends, my community. They do not have the right to do this. They do not have any ethical or moral standing to put their inconvenience and discomfort above the well being of the rest of us.
Richard Kuznitsky; POB 321, North Bend, Oregon
Dave Tilton; Beaver Creek Road, Coquille, Oregon
Rae Lea Cousins; 92674 Dunes Ln, North Bend, Oregon
Al Solomen; 90156 Cape Arago Hwy, Charleston, Oregon
Addi Hutchinson; 958 Inlet Loop, Coos Bay, Oregon
Sharon Ramirez; 2021 Garfield, North Bend, Oregon
