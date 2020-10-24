Peter DeFazio lives in Springfield. He was recently forced to evacuate with others in his area due to the intense fire activity. When he is in D.C., he lives on a houseboat, one of the most economical accommodations available.
We might ask ourselves what offices, either appointed or elected, has Alek Skarlatos held? What experience makes him at all qualified to be a United States Representative?
Alek’s claim that Representative DeFazio lives on a yacht in D.C. is totally false and attempts to mislead voters. How else is he trying to mislead us?
Suzanne Koenig
Coos Bay
