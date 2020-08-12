Recently there was a viral photo on Facebook of Oregon Governor Kate Brown violating her own edict for face masks while being protected by her security detail.
This from the same Governor who wants to defund the police for the rest of us.
Makes sure you sign the recall petition for this hypocrite, let's get a governor in office who will get this state open and working again while bringing law and order back to our streets.
Joe Wilson
Gold Beach
