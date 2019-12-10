Our family participates every year in Project Blue Light. Project Blue Light originated with the idea from a single police survivor, Mrs. Dolly Craig. Dolly’s son-in-law, Philadelphia Police Officer Daniel Gleason, had been killed in the line of duty in 1986. When his widow, Dolly’s daughter, was killed in a car accident in 1988, Dolly put two blue lights in her window that Christmas and every Christmas after that in their memory. Dolly Craig is now deceased as well, but the tradition she started lives on.
By placing a blue bulb in an battery or electric candle and placing it in a window of your home or place of business during the holiday season you will be showing your support for the service given everyday by our law enforcement officers and your support for the officers who have died in the line of duty and their families. Other ways of showing your support are by placing a single blue bulb in out door Christmas decorations such as wreathes, yard luminaries, house lights, etc.
Let your city, county and state law enforcement officers and community know that you support your law enforcement officers by participating in Project Blue Light this holiday season.
Please remember that they are also people who live to serve others. They are mothers, fathers, sister, brothers, sons, daughters, neighbors and friends. They run into danger to protect us, not run from it. Please display you blue light in support and pray over them.
Barbara Eckholm-Foord
Coquille