When is the right time to re-open the economy? That’s a tough question. When is the wrong time? That’s a lot easier: too soon. Let’s look at it this way, in an open economy a virus will double its penetrance every 48 hours. It all starts with one case, then in two-day intervals you go to 2-4-8-16-32-64-128 ... Now, if somewhere in this progression social separation measures are instituted, the advance can be stopped at any one of those numbers.
Now, let’s start with 1,000,000 cases (where the U.S. stands now). Without implemented separation laws, in only 14 days we’d potentially be up to 128,000,000 cases. This would dynamically change this country forever. Forget the temporary inconvenience of a protective shutdown, the world as we knew it wouldn’t be returning anytime soon, if ever.
Hokkaido is an isolated island off the coast of Japan. Isolated much the same as Coos Bay is isolated. As our community did, they shut down their establishments early in the pandemic and thus sustained very little advancement of the disease. They decided to reopen their economy after three weeks and the second wave of virus is currently devastating the island. They now know they re-opened way too early. Remember those moments in life where you say, “Now if I could just turn back the clock." Here’s a rare opportunity to avoid tragedy by doing it right the first time. There is no going back.
The virus has now been introduced to the South Coast with a total of 15 cases at last count. We can contain this or not. Unlike the island in Japan, it’s still our choice. This would be the worst possible time to stage a rally or re-open our local economy. That time will safely come. Take advantage of the government programs it has in place. They are there for a reason.
There will be no going back ....
Dr. Charles Hurbis
Coos Bay
