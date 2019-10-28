I just picked up a dog turd from the floor in the Coos Bay Walmart. And, I'm shocked!
Shocked that irresponsible dog owners fail to exercise basic consideration of other shoppers and supervise their animals. Shocked that such a small minority of dog owners are trampling over the rights of other shoppers — the right to a clean, stress-free shopping environment.
Shocked that the Walmart greeters do not consistently question shoppers entering the store with dogs. Shocked that shoppers with "therapy" dogs lie when questioned by the store greeter about the purpose of the dog.
Shame on these malefactors!
Shocked, that the state is so gutless to not create a state picture ID card proving the dog is a "service" animal. The ID card would, also, match a serial number from the dog's mandatory ear tags. I guess I'll take my Doberman pincer shopping next time.
Robert Fluetsch
North Bend