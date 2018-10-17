I just saw a political ad (surprise!) that called the Payroll Transit Tax the worst tax of all. The ad said, did not hit, said that this tax was only to fund Portland Public Transit. I have been on the Coos Area County Transit (CCAT) Advisory Board for at least 20 years. Our rural system, as most rural systems, does not have a tax base. We are funded by ODOT grants. Some years there is money, some years there is not. This Payroll Transit Tax provides a steady source of revenue to ALL transit systems in the state.
Our most recent CCAT meeting was yesterday, and this Payroll Tax will provide enough income to more than double our annual budget. How are we going to be able to serve Coos County better? There is a list of projects but the one that is most exciting is Saturday Service. We have never had Saturday Transit Service! Without this Payroll Transit Tax we still would not have Saturday Service.
No one likes taxes, but this money will benefit rural Oregon directly. We anticipate providing quicker services, more routes with less down time.
What is the cost to an employee? 1/10 of 1 percent of gross payroll. Let us do the math. A worker earning $45,000 per year will pay $45 per YEAR to make our public transit truly public including rural.
Just wanted to shed some light on this untruthful ad.
Dick Leshley
Coos Bay