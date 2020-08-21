Shame on The World for posting a piece of political propaganda on the front page of the Aug. 11 e-edition. Local people don't need to be force-fed half-truths from men so weak that they refuse to call the other party's members by their proper terms.
Democratic (that's the word) leaders have condemned the violence from all parties. Any word on when conservatives (not just Republicans, but conservatives) will condemn the police for their part in this conflict? Or when they will criticize the use of federal stormtroopers in our state?
It is one thing to post a hit-piece in the Opinion section, but square front-and-center? Are we to expect MORE front-page stories to be hand-written by members of one party?
Please. This community reads, and believes, enough claptrap.
Nick Richards
North Bend
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In