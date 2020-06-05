I am sure like me, you are watching the protests and police actions around the nation with concern. The death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department was a long overdue wakeup call for millions of Americans; for our African-American citizens, it was another sad reminder that they are too often treated as second-class citizens.
Let us be clear, these protests against police brutality and racism are justified. Yes, we saw looting and rioting during this uprising and while I do not condone the violence, I understand it. However, the armed overreaction that occurred (Tuesday) in Coquille in response to internet rumors is a frightening reminder that we have a long way to go.
I received calls from my City of Coquille friends in alarm last evening after they were alerted by telephone of an imminent “invasion” by Antifa. This phone message originated from the Coos County Sherriff’s Department and sent out by the City of Coquille. They claimed to have had reliable sources to the possibility of rioting and looting in Coos County. To what purpose does an unorganized movement of anti-fascist have in visiting Coos County where 85% of our population are white? Have we had mass movement protests shutting down our streets?
On the other hand, perhaps what really happened was a mass movement of Trolls on social media trying to whip up a Boogaloo and the Sherriff’s Department fell for it. As a citizen, I want to know what information was used to send out these alarming calls that elevated the anxiety and fear within our local community and caused armed citizens to gather like a posse in our public spaces? Why is the Sherriff’s Department so embedded with extreme right-wing agitators? Can you even imagine what this posse must have looked like to our neighbors and citizens of color?
I say shame on the City of Coquille, the Coos County Sherriff’s Department and those “friends of liberty” who gathered to intimidate free speech. Our elected officials need to be held accountable for this outlandish and undemocratic behavior. It is so ironic that those purporting to love freedom are the first to gather to limit and intimidate the freedoms of those looking to be part of the solution. The uprising for justice for George Floyd will affect every community within America. Coos County is not off to a good start!
Bryan Duggan
Coos Bay
