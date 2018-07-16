My dear Mr. Dudas has a talent for reading my mind.
To set the record straight, I'm all for immigration, that is, legal immigration! How about the people who go through the legal process that can take several years? Who gives some people the right to step to the front of the line ahead of those doing it the way the law is written? Yes, five-or-six generations ago my forefathers came to this country legally. I wonder where you were during the Vietnam War. I enlisted, did you? Have you been living in a cave? The stock market hit 25,000, unemployment is down for Latino's, Black's, and women. There are more jobs than there are people to fill them. If you don't give businesses a break, they'll just build and outsource elsewhere. I'm not responsible for our president's life, only my own. If you wish to make light of my service to this great country and my age, you are welcome to say it to my face. I can assure you, I am no fool. You may not like Mr. Trump, that's your right. You are aware of the Clinton's democratic accomplishments, I'm sure. Some people are just fools.
Terry Bernhardt
Coquille