The claptrap about Caddy McKeown voting in lockstep with the Portland liberals is just plain dumb. So did the Republicans! Of the 150 bills passed in the 2018 legislative session, a whopping 95 percent were passed either unanimously (59 percent) or with bipartisan support (36 percent). Only 5 percent were “partisan votes”. Those are facts! Ditch the rhetoric and dig for the facts.
I attended the chamber luncheon in which candidates McKeown and Teri Grier answered questions posed by the BACC. What was most interesting to me was that both candidates seemed to agree on nearly all the issues raised. The variances were sleight, indeed.
The big difference between the two was the level of preparedness. McKeown knew her stuff. She was spot on with answers and it was clear she had the background and sense of history to know how to best deal with issues affecting our mostly coastal area. Why shouldn’t she? She grew up in the family business right here and has spent at least 25 years in local and state public service of some kind.
Grier, on the other hand, seemed rather shallow and tentative about a number of subjects and, when one thinks about it, how could she be otherwise? Pretty much her entire adult life has been spent elsewhere, seemingly between Arizona and Washington, D.C. Her work experience has been largely limited to being a staffer for an Arizona congressman. She no doubt has, as she claims, had exposure to policy making at the federal level and perhaps even with respect to issues unique to Arizona, none of which are particularly useful in the Oregon State Legislature.
It’s pretty hard to say anything bad about either one of them based on their performance at the Wednesday luncheon. What is clear though, one is eminently qualified to the job and the other is a ways off. To throw in the towel on McKeown would be to give up the seniority she has earned in the House, not least being the chair of the House Transportation Committee, a critical position when it comes to bringing infrastructure like roads, railroads and even commercial air service. We need that support if this region is ever to prosper.
I urge you to set party affiliations aside and consider only the facts when voting. If you do, I know you will join me in voting for Caddy McKeown. She’s a winner.
Jon Barton
Coos Bay