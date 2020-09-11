I stopped off at McKay’s Market in Myrtle Point to grab a breakfast snack on my way to teach grades K-2 at Jefferson Elementary in Coquille. When I walked into the store I was asked, “Have you heard?”
I learned that an airplane had flown into one of the World Trade Towers in New York City, but I could not absorb what she was saying. While driving to Coquille, I listened to the radio, heartbeat by heartbeat. Flight 11 had hit at 8:42 AM EDT.
Twenty-one minutes later, Flight 175 hit the South Tower. Then there was the waiting while trying to teach children in a now-shattered world. Looking at staff members and whispering.
Midday, I went to Coquille Valley Middle School to teach Language Arts and learned a third plane, Flight 77 struck the Pentagon at 9:37 AM, and Flight 93 crashed into a field at 10:03. The Towers fell at 10:28. I asked my students to journal everything they did that morning from the moment they woke up right up until the time they heard of the attack, to create a written personal time capsule of sorts.
A few years ago, while at the Alaska State Museum, I began chatting with a lovely woman who wore bright red leather boots. Seeing her boots were leather, not rubber, I knew she was visiting. I asked her what brought her to Juneau and she said that she and her husband were visiting their son. I said I was visiting my two daughters. She paused and said, “We had two sons. We lost our other boy when the Towers fell. He was a fireman.” I watched her gather her courage and re-live her mother’s grief with those words.
On September 11, we remember the sacrifices of 343 NYFD, 71 law enforcement including 23 NYPD, 37 members of the New York Port Authority, 5 members of the New York State Office of Tax Enforcement, 3 officers of New York State Office of Court Administration, 1 FBI agent, 1 New York Fire Patrol member, and one Secret Service agent.
The youngest was 19- year-old EMT Richard Pearlman. The average age was forty. Twenty-four souls remain officially missing.
On this day, remember too, the hundreds of First Responders and workers also sacrificed their lives because of their exposure to the toxic cancer-producing carnage.
Not suckers. Not losers.
Heroes.
Sue Powrie
Myrtle Point
