Many Americans deeply care about our country and believe that Donald John Trump should be impeached and censured so that he never be able to hold a trusted USA position again. As the Constitution states:
1) “The Senate shall have the sole power to try all impeachments.” So your job as senators is to vote on H.Res.24, impeaching Trump, for high crimes and misdemeanors as resolved after the violent storming of Congress on January 6, 2021. The house did their job.
2) “Judgement in cases of impeachment shall not extend further than to removal from office.” Trump lost the November 3, 2020 election by 7 million popular votes out of 155 million total votes cast and lost the electoral votes by 73 electoral votes out of 538 total. The voters did their job.
Trump’s allegations of fraud were adjudicated in courtrooms throughout the USA and “found to be unsupported by evidence. The courts did their job. Nonetheless, as standing President of the United States of America, Donald John Trump “repeatedly issued false statements.” Doing so he did not preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. President Trump did not do his job. The Constitution asks you as Honorable Senators to assess for posterity President Trump’s actions as listed in Article 1: Incitement of Insurrection in 3) “disqualification to hold and enjoy any office of honor, trust or profit under the United States.”
Many concerned Americans urge you to vote yes to on H.Res.24 to impeach and censure Donald John Trump so that he never holds a trusted USA position again.
Respectfully,
Mrs. Rae Lea Cousens
North Bend
