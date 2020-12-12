I’ve been reading quite a few comments lately lamenting our ostensible loss of rights in having to wear masks when out and about around town. This is a result of our current president’s ravings as well as his Republican cronies in the House and Senate. Imagine if in London during the blitz there had been a whole bunch of people stating “I’ll turn on my lights if I feel like it.” Actually, in 1942 we Americans were slow to adapt to wartime conditions which led to German U-boats sinking thousands of tons of shipping off the East Coast. What they would do is wait until night, surface just east of the Gulf Stream and then torpedo the tankers and freighters as they were silhouetted against the glow of the city lights on the horizon. You see, the city fathers didn’t want to adversely affect the tourist trade. It was only after the oil-soaked bodies of dead sailors started washing up on the beaches that we started to wake up and began enforcing blackout orders.
I feel sorry for our local businesses, but it is not Governor Brown’s fault. The fault lies with Mitch McConnell and the Republican Senate who have failed to act on the “Hero’s Act” which passed out of the Democratic House in May. All the Senate has to do is act and our local businesses will be saved. That’s something that even the dimmest Republican should be able to understand.
Dave Tilton
Coos Bay
