The COVID crisis has been a double whammy for local businesses: Along with putting extraordinary stress on the businesses themselves, the pandemic has strained the organization they rely on to promote the local economy. The Bay Area Chamber of Commerce has been hit with canceled fundraisers and sagging revenue from member dues.
We’re delighted to report that October brought some welcome help. Thanks to the creativity of local bakeries and the generosity of sponsors and bidders, our Scary Sweets Auction blew past our expectations. This far-from-typical bake sale generated a substantial return to support the chamber’s programs and expenses.
The chamber has many supporters to thank for making this event an outstanding success:
Event sponsors: The Mill Casino-Hotel, Superior Construction and Consulting Services, and Tri-County Plumbing.
Winning bidders: Steve Beetham; South Coast Family Dentistry; HWY 101 Harley Davidson, CCD Business Development Corp; Petal to the Metal Flowers; Sause Bros. Tower Ford; Nasburg-Huggins Insurance; the Coos County Airport District; Edward Jones financial advisers Jared Barber and Pam de Jong; Harwood, MacAdam, Wartnik, Fisher & Gorman CPA’s; Civil West Engineering; Engles Furniture; Stacy Dewater; Timm Slater; Modern Floors; City of North Bend; Boomer Wright; Boxcar Hill Campground;. West Coast Contractors
Dessert sponsors: Lonni Corona, Harmony Home Care, West Coast Contractors, North Bend Lanes, Angy Miller, CCD Business Development, Jaskson-Osborn Farmers Insurance, Yellow Cab Taxi, Dick Leshley, Boxcar Hill Campground, Rick Skinner, Spinreel Dunebuggy Rental, Oregon Pacific Bank, Farr’s Hardware, Banner Bank, North Bend Medical Center, Bayside Coffee, Star of Hope, Timm Slater, Clark Walworth, Cardinal Services, Inc.; The Mill Casino Hotel & RV Park, Tom’s Bulldog Automotive, Coos County Airport District and Sause Bros, Inc.
Bakeries: Safeway, Fred Meyer, The Mill Casino, Nana Bakes, Oregon Coast Culinary Institute, Ciccarelli’s, Aromas, Michelle’s Sweet Home, Frazier’s Bakery, Wildflour Café & Catering, Darrell’s Devil’s Food, Cranberry Sweets and Sunflower Cakes.
Additional donors: Northwest Natural, North Bend Medical Center, Lucinda DiNovo, Dick Leshley and Petal to the Metal Flowers.
Thanks to everyone who participated. Scary Sweets provided a significant boost to help the Chamber continue our important work. Remember: Our Business is helping your business!
R. Todd Goergen
President, Bay Area Chamber of Commerce
