Is it just me? Or have other North Bend residents noticed how proud our City Council is over their having supposedly "defeated" (a bit premature) a class action lawsuit initiated by three low income residents to attempt to gain at least partial recompense for our low income residents having been forced to pay over a year's worth of a "safety fee" which the majority of North Bend's residents had already voted down? An overly high "safety fee" blatantly imposed after first, falsely claiming the vote as "advisory," and then RAISING the fee even MORE to an unprecidented $30 a month!
Oh yes, our City Council is quite joyfully, and more than just a little bit proud of grinding our community's lesser endowed members right into the ground! All those lawyers and all that great expense of all OUR funds shamelessly wasted when all they would have had to do was offer a low and fixed income discount, just as most other Oregon towns and cities have thoughtfully done.
But oh no! Not these greedy money grabbers! Do something "thoughtfully"? Not likely.
And so now, we also find out that they actually had more than enough funds squirreled away to pay for all those safety responders they shamefully claimed we would lose by lowering the fee. Scare tactics! Greed, lying and secret meetings. This is our present council's legacy. And obviously, they are PROUD of it!
So now, one of their members is running FOR MAYOR. We agree, council member Jessica Engelke is very nice and has plenty of energy, but she has also displayed a surprising amount of ambition. The kind of ambition that led her to use her council position to blatantly vote to IGNORE our constitutional vote AGAINST raising the fee, and then raising it without any official public announcement, other than an obscure article about a local coffee shop owner. She voted to ignore our vote, and now she wants to be Mayor!
It's painfully obvious that all our North Bend councilors up for re-election, Mike Erbole, Timm Slater and Howard Graham should not be honored with re-election. Return our rights by electing a government we desperately need to work for US. Vote for James Rose for Mayor and all the North Bend Citizens for Good Faith Government candidates for City Council.
Doug and Debby Bankler
North Bend
