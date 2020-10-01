Coos Bay is the only town in southern Oregon that supports fascism and racism?
There is apparently going to be a "rally" (law and order rally) on Oct. 3. These proud boys, fascist loving people will be marching and driving around not just the boardwalk (without proper permits) in an attempt to show their dominance in this town.
This is in direct juxtaposition to the actual peaceful protests that the Black Lives Matter have held. The fact that Mayor Bennetti has not followed the example of literally every other town this group has asked to go to, and stand firm and say NO!
This just shows that the mayor of Coos Bay and his constituents support fascism and show that this town doesn't care for the safety or lives of its people of color.
David Calvillo
Coos Bay
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In