Three earthquakes off Coos Bay in less than a week; two on Thursday with one at 5.9 and one at 3.8. A third one was recorded on Aug. 29 at 6.3. All three were in the same general area as were several others this year. What’s troubling is that the Coos County Commissioners voted to allow the Canadian LNG project on the sand spit at Jordan Cove, east of North Bend, to continue. Are they crazy? True, the quakes eminated from a new fault line West of the Cascadia Fault, which is predicted to cause a major earthquake in the very near future. Nonetheless, placing a highly volatile LNG facility at Jordan Cove on sand is a questionable venture in itself. With the current spate of earthquakes, the safety of Bay Area residents is at stake. It’s time to stop this latest “boondoggle” that the sightless leaders of Coos County and
others who are promoting this safety hazard.
Dennis Baker
Florence