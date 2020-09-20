Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

I was very pleased to read the Guest Opinion, “Safer as One: Patriotism vs. Nationalism” in the Sept. 19, 2020 edition.

Explaining civics and nuances and the importance of their differences is an important educational tool. Veterans A and B are to be commended. As a Patriot, I love my country and also as a citizen of the World, I understand the importance of lifting all boats and the dangers of Nationalism.

Thank you for this educational and worthy submission.

Christine Thomas

Reedsport

