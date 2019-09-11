RV parks here and across the country are being discriminatory against people with older rigs and high rents, preventing people from living OFF the streets. My husband and I are retired, we live full time in a very clean older RV ... ON THE STREET ... because no one will let is in. We are not squatters or dirty. We even have references and perfect credit. Just because our rig is older than 10 years ... no one will take us. We also can't afford the prices as we are only on SS retirement. Since the new "upscale" Baypoint Landing RV Park went in at Empire, the RV parks in town are raising rents and gouging people for no good reason but to get richer. Why is no one doing something to stop this! They are contributing to homelessness. There are more and more of us on the streets now. Its not right and it needs to be addressed. Its DISCRIMINATION!
Toni Griffin
Coos Bay