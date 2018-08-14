Gee, as frightening as President Trump's coziness with President Putin is and an indicator of collusion with Russian interference in the 2016 election, perhaps we should be on guard for more Russian interference with local issues. Turns out the Russian pipeline in Germany was a subject at the Helsinki summit talks and that Putin is against the Jordan Cove pipeline project and most other shipments of American energy to foreign markets.
This leads me to wonder if Russia has been supporting the anti-Jordan Covers with cyber and financial support. As citizens of Coos County we would have a right to know, dont'cha think?
The Russia, Russia, Russian election scandal has become the last arrow in the Democrats quiver when it comes to attracting votes nationwide. If I was an Oregon Democrat I would hate to see that Jordan Cove protesters were supported by the Russians. Don't you think?
John R. Hill
Coos Bay