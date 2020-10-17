Rose for North Bend mayor
Clearly Mr. Rose sees the City Council as a governing body that serve the interest of the citizens while maintaining a reasonable level of services in the areas that the citizens desire for the city to provide.
Mr. Rose has already proven that he is qualified to become the next Mayor of North Bend. His work with an ad hoc group of North Bend citizens to secure the constitutional rights of the citizens to vote on all taxing matters that the City Council would desire to use to fund city services that are outside of the city budget. Never again will the city council be allowed to impose taxes (or fees in lieu of taxes) on the citizens of North Bend without first having the approval of a majority of the voting citizens of North Bend.
I do think James Rose will lead North Bend into a new positive direction that puts the citizens vision of the city in proper perspective for citizen friendly governance.
Joyce Walter
North Bend
