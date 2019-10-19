Hydrocarbon fuels are harmful to the planet. I get that. In fact, I agree with that. But, what’s the alternative? Clean, renewable energy, right? I agree there, too.
We’ve just identified the problem and the solution, easy-peasy. What’s missing is the road map from problem to solution. That is substantially more complicated. Even the most idealistic among us would have to admit it can’t happen overnight. We are decades from complete transition. What is needed is a plan, one that engenders support by the people, at home and abroad (it is a global issue, remember), support from governments and support from the energy industry, including the ones whose ox is getting gored during the transition.
I have a PLAN!
First, we slap a hefty federal extraction tax on coal, effectively increasing its cost to the consumer by 50%, perhaps taking it up in stages like 25%, 50%, 75% over say a six-year period. Yes, it will put some coal miners out of work but there aren’t that many, and we could use the tax money to help transition them elsewhere. No loopholes. No exceptions.
Second, we impose a federal tax on crude oil, regardless of origin or destination, of $5 per bbl, increasing it $5 every two years, with a $50 cap. No loopholes. No exceptions. $5 per bbl. Doesn’t move the needle much on gasoline prices. That would increase state revenues by $500 billion per year!
Third, promote, not tax, natural gas for at least 10 years, then start slowly taxing it, exports excepted, as renewables phase in.
Fourth, forego federal income tax on profits from clean energy 100% for the first five years and over the next five years gradually reducing the forgiveness to zero.
Fifth, ensure all agencies that oversee the protection of our environment follow the rule of law. No politics. Impose default provisions if they do not act timely, eliminate stall tactics.
Sixth, once permitting requirements have been met, require appellants to bond appeals and pay their own legal costs. Curtail frivolous litigation.
That should provide plenty of incentive for free market forces to do their thing and develop what’s needed save our planet without a complete dislocation of our lives and our economy. This plan would also go a long way to restoring America’s leadership in doing good things for the entire world.
Crazy? Maybe but maybe not. Got a better plan?
Jon Barton
Coos Bay