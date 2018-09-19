Caddy McKeown is a woman who grew up in Coos Bay. She was always a hard worker, went to school here, married a local man, Jeff McKeown, has actively participated in local activities, schools, the Port Commission and now in the Oregon Legislature.
She has done a fine job in all of these positions. Hard working, honest and intelligent describe her performance. When you have a person in office who is doing an excellent job, you don't replace them, you re-elect them. Seniority and experience will earn more important committee appointments that will make her representation of our district more effective. Her opponent, a new comer, has only criticized. No qualifications that warrant consideration. Vote for Caddy and return her to Salem.
George T. Gant
North Bend