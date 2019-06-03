I read with interest The World article dated May 14, 2019, titled “City, County to Clean Site’; referring to the burnt out building which used to be the Englewood School.
Here again we have a joint public/private venture with the public portion determining winners and losers according to their respective agendas. The winner in this case with a new twist; being the non-profit Oregon Coast Community Action (ORCCA) and the losers the taxpayers; which is usually how it turns out in these types of partnerships.
As outlined the owner Coos County (through foreclosure) will donate the site to ORCCA after the City of Coos Bay pays to have the site cleaned of its environmental hazards. I’m assuming the city will solicit grants (taxpayer money) to pay for the cleanup. ORCCA receives a site with a potential of 20 units of supportive housing; with all city services in the street, and conveyed probably free of, or reduced community development fees (city waiver or grants).
Four days later in The World article dated May 18, 2019, titled ‘Sheriff’s Office works to upgrade 911 towers’; it enclosed the following quote ‘upgrades are estimated to be about $3 million ... the Sheriff’s Office chose not to include the costs to its proposed 2019-2020 budget as it would be too much of a financial burden for the county to take on ... ’.
So the county has as previously documented, and herein affirmed; a budgetary problem on their revenue side; so why are they giving away a piece of property that looks like it has potential value?
Even the old county annex in North Bend has a worth to the City of North Bend totaling $600,000 minus $300,000 in cleanup costs; however the County rejected their offer; instead seeking an appraisal of their own. Why not the same consideration for the Englewood School site?
The problem is with both cities instituting monthly service fees, and the county deferring upgrades to its 911 system; that instead of easing the taxpayers’ burden; these bodies can justify foregoing the return of two tax exempt properties to their tax rolls.
Including the taxpayer dollars used to make the properties developable; the result is a dual loss to the taxpayers. How can local governments claim privation while rejecting financial opportunities when presented?
Steve Scheer
Coos Bay