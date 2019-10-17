As a Coquille resident, I was disgusted after reading The World's Oct. 10 story, "Coquille City Council votes to 'restructure' city departments." This restructure plan was developed in secret by the city's interim city manager without public knowledge and without giving the public a chance to comment.
The public notice for the restructure meeting was posted one day before it was held. There was nothing in the meetings written agenda about a restructure plan. Two days before the restructure meeting the City Council had a regular meeting. Nothing at that time was said about reorganizing city departments.
On Oct. 9, a majority of the council voted for the restructure plan without hearing details about how it would actually work and without talking to the department heads they fired or giving them any opportunity to defend themselves from the interim manager's accusation that their departments are "not functioning the way they should be".
You have free articles remaining.
Coquille's "restructure" reeks of small-town politics and a rancid hidden agenda. What will the city do next? We the people will likely be the last to know.
Shawn G. Jennings
Coquille