Mr. Z begins complaining about not having a fair trial in the Senate. From what I watched and read about the hearings, secret and public, held by ol’ bug-eyed pencil neck Schiff, I now understand what a fair trial would be for Mr. Z. Innuendo, third hand supposition and rumor are the basis of his “fair trial." I question if Mr. Z even knows the definition of “impartial."
He talks about “unaffordable health insurance” while somehow forgetting about “we have to pass the bill to find out what’s in it”, “if you like your doctor you can keep your doctor," “if you like your insurance you can keep your insurance," and how about “on average we are going to save you $2,500 a year on your health insurance."
Speaking of student debt, I would like to know if Mr. Z is willing to pay me for my bachelor of science degree. I worked many part-time jobs to support my wife and daughter while paying for my own education.
Over the last two tax seasons I have seen fewer folks with 1099-G unemployment earnings. All but one client has received more wages and retirement income each year. The adjustment of tax brackets has helped to lower the tax liability for those with wages below $100,000.
I question just exactly who Mr. Z thinks is responsible for creating “consumer debt," the federal government or each individual (Gov. Brown not withstanding)?
Does Mr. Z know that Webster’s Seventh New Collegiate Dictionary defines “Rube” as “an awkward unsophisticated person?" Calling a person whom Mr. Z doesn’t personally know a “rube” is typical behavior, showing disrespect, disregard, and a certain amount of hatred for others, by members of the Democratic Socialist Party.
In the United States of America I’m allowed to be independent in my thoughts, speech (without vulgarity), opinion and vote. I’m allowed freedom, liberty, to be self-reliant, and the opportunity (with hard work) to reach my full potential.
If Mr. Z doesn’t like these choices, for all to make, then maybe he should join Comrade Bernie in Cuba or China.
Jim Jochum
North Bend
