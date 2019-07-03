In the last 11 months I have been contacted by two members of the public complaining about programming on KJAJ 98.1FM. Yes, I was instrumental in bringing community radio to the area including KBOG in Bandon and the KWHL in Coquille, I resigned in frustration from KJAJ in early 2018. The only programming airing on KJAJ today that I arranged for the station are Democracy Now and Dr Richard Wolff's Economic Update for which I am very proud. Nothing else presently airing on KJAJ is my doing and is in fact part of why I resigned from the board. In the future direct your complaints to kjajprogramming@gmail.com.
Mary Geddry
Coquille