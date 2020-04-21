I am writing to show my support for Mark Daily, candidate for the House of Representatives District Nine.
His clear and unwavering support of democratic values is not a political position. It is a heart position. A heart-felt desire to improve and bring dignity to the lives of others especially veterans, children at risk and the homeless. An earnest and vocal belief in a strong infrastructure that guarantees clean air, clean water and prioritizes public safety and the basic civic necessities tax money is intended to pay for and civil servants are supposed to protect. As a citizen or city council member, Mark was never afraid to speak up and ask hard questions. Popularity was never more important than his duty to point out policy that failed to serve or call out officials who forgot or neglected their responsibilities to the community.
Mark and Gina have been tireless advocates for the well-being of Coos Bay children. Their business, Outdoor-In has been provided happy memories and a warm, dry and safe place to play for two generations. Coast Karate has built bodies and spirits. Mark also spent many years as a board member for Oregon Coast Lab Band dedicated to expanding opportunities for local gifted young musicians. Support gift certificates, free pizza and a meeting place has been generously given to any organization trying to improve the lives of others.
Mark may be a bit mature and savvy for a sentimental “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” analogy, but the heart, spirit and determination needed to fight for our quality of life and secure it for future generations are essential ingredients we should be looking for in our candidates.
Marci Weidemiller
Coos Bay
